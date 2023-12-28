Stop scrambling for our space in Parliament when we still have life in us – KT Hammond to youth

Politics of Thursday, 28 December 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi-Asokwa, K.T. Hammond has re-entered the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primary in the constituency.



In an interview with GHOne TV, the lawmaker says his motivation was to go back to Parliament to help fill the vacuum created by the decision of many experienced MPs from the NPP side not to return to the House.



The Minister of Trade and Industry first entered Parliament in 2001 and is currently serving his 6th term in the farming constituency.



He is facing competition from three other aspirants who have already filed their nominations in the Adansi-Asokwa constituency including Sammy Binfo Darkwa, Kwabena Asamoah and Dr. Boakye Acheampong.



K.T. Hammond told the media in Adansi-Asokwa that he was responding to calls from his constituents to seek another term judging by his good works.



Following the announcement by Joseph Osei Owusu, MP for Bekwai, Dan Botwe, MP for Okere, Samuel Atta Akyea, MP for Abuakwa South and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, MP for Suame that they will not be returning to Parliament, Mr K.T. Hammond said their decision will create a vacuum in Parliament and affect the quality of work in the House.



He therefore urged the youth to desist from contesting for the space of experienced Parliamentarians.



“The future of this country is for the youth. There’s no argument about that, I have always been saying that a government is a mixture of the youth and the experienced ones but it doesn’t mean the youth should scramble for our space when we still have life in us. If we allow this to continue and all the big boys decide to leave then we will have a very big issue at hand” Mr. Hammond warned.



