Stop the comparison; tell us what you’ve done – Shamima Muslim to NPP

Politics of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former broadcast journalist Shamima Muslim has challenged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to account for their actions rather than continually comparing themselves to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Now a communications team member for the NDC, she criticized the NPP for deflecting current issues and using past NDC performance as a benchmark.



In her social media post, she argued that the NPP’s accountability should focus on their own promises and failures, stating, “What have you done is the question!”