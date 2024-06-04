You are here: HomeNews2024 06 04Article 1946024

Stop using your ‘alawa’ for sports betting – N/R Minister to nursing students

The Northern Regional Minister has expressed concern about nursing students and the public betting.

He advised students against using their allowance for sports betting and encouraged them to possess good communication skills, care, and compassion for their patients.

The principal highlighted infrastructure challenges faced by the college and mentioned their preparation for full tertiary status.

The Tamale Nurses and Midwives Training College marked its 50th anniversary with the theme "50 Years of Excellence in Nursing Education: The Contribution of NMTC Tamale."

