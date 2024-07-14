You are here: HomeNews2024 07 14Article 1960016

Stopping Sale of SSNIT hotels is not a win – Franklin Cudjoe

IMANI Africa's President, Franklin Cudjoe, disagrees with the perceived victory following the discontinuation of SSNIT's sale of its hotels.

Rock City withdrew its bid to purchase 60% shares in four struggling SSNIT hotels, and SSNIT officially announced the termination of the sale after organized labour declared a nationwide strike.

While Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa sees this as a win, Cudjoe believes the hotels will continue to deteriorate and drain resources.

He argues that the decision is not a victory, as SSNIT will still need to spend GH¢1 million annually on maintenance costs like electricity bills.

