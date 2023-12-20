You are here: HomeNews2023 12 20Article 1901351

Street named after Asenso-Boakye surfaces online

A street named after the works and housing minister, Francis Asenso-Boyakye, has surfaced on social media.

The photograph, shared by Bright Simons on X, showcases a street sign bearing the name "F. Asenso-Boakye Road 1-26," positioned prominently in what appears to be a residential area.

“You know you've arrived in Ghana Politics when multiple roads in your neighbourhood are named after your good and honourable self! #Actualisation,” Bright Simons post stated.

While details about the location of the street and the reasons behind its naming remain undisclosed, X users have expressed their curiosity as to why the street was named after the workers and housing minister

