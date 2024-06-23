You are here: HomeNews2024 06 23Article 1953146

General News of Sunday, 23 June 2024

    

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Strike: Lab professionals appeal to media to serve as mediators

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The union initiated a strike on June 17 The union initiated a strike on June 17

The Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union is appealing for media mediation in its ongoing negotiations with the government.

After a two-year negotiation stalemate, the union initiated a strike on June 17, 2024, but has now suspended it, resuming work on June 24, following the National Labor Commission's directive.

Spokesperson Solomon Quarshie expressed confidence in the Labor Commission but urged the media to monitor the process to ensure fair treatment.

The union expects the Fair Wages and Salary Commission to engage promptly to resolve the issue.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment