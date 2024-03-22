Striking teacher unions want meeting with NLC and Employment Ministry postponed to March 25

General News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The three teacher unions currently on strike have appealed to the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations to postpone their scheduled meeting with the National Labour Commission from today, March 22, to Monday, March 25.



These unions, namely the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT-Gh), initiated a nationwide strike on Wednesday, March 20, citing the government's alleged indifference towards addressing their conditions of service.



Despite the National Labour Commission's directive for the unions to cease the strike, it persists without interruption.



Explaining the unions' rationale for seeking the meeting rescheduling, Herbert Arko Forson, the general secretary of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, told Citi News, "We have responded to the invitation by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, indicating that they want to meet us so that we can have the discussion."



"Honestly, we can’t refuse to attend such meetings, but most of our leaders do not stay in Accra, so we would like to organize ourselves. Therefore, we are proposing rescheduling the meeting to Monday, March 25, so that we can honour the invitation and then proceed with the discussion as expected," he added.