Stroke emerges as leading cause of death at Eastern Regional Hospital

Health News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Cerebrovascular Accident (CVA), commonly known as stroke, has been identified as the primary cause of mortality at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua, followed by hypertension, premature birth, pneumonia, heart failure, kidney disease, chronic liver cirrhosis, liver disease, septicalmiaseptsis birth, and asphyxia in 2023.



Dr. Arko Akoto-Ampaw, the hospital's Medical Director, attributed most of the fatalities to delays in patients seeking medical attention, emphasizing that early reporting could have saved lives, per a Graphic Online report.



Speaking at the hospital's 2023 annual performance review meeting, Dr. Akoto-Ampaw highlighted the impact of strokes, explaining its symptoms and urging prompt medical intervention.



The event was on the theme: "Impact of the Implementation of the Lightwave Health Information Management System (LHIMS) on Healthcare Delivery - Achievements, Challenges and the Way Forward".



Despite the hospital's vision of becoming a leading medical center of excellence, Dr. Akoto-Ampaw noted that strokes accounted for a significant number of deaths, stressing the importance of timely reporting of medical cases.



He also discussed the hospital's operational challenges, including staff turnover, but reassured that ongoing projects, such as the construction of a new oxygen plant and rehabilitation of key facilities, are aimed at improving healthcare delivery.