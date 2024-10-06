Strong Northern Ghana-Asanteman alliance will secure NPP’s victory in 2024 – Jinapor

Politics of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, expressed confidence that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will break the eight-year political cycle in the 2024 elections.



Speaking at the Bantama NPP campaign launch, he emphasized the strong alliance between Northern Ghana and the Ashanti Region as key to their success.



Jinapor praised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's candidacy and highlighted the achievements of NPP running mate Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, particularly in implementing the Free Senior High School program.



He urged constituents to support Minister Francis Asenso-Boakye in the upcoming parliamentary election.