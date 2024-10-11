‘Stronger collaboration among EC, media, security agencies crucial to credible elections

General News of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

Dr. Jonathan Sandy, Head of the African Union’s Economic, Social, and Cultural Council (AU ECOSOCC) Peace and Security Cluster, has urged stronger collaboration between Ghana’s Electoral Commission, the media, and security agencies ahead of the 2024 elections.



Speaking at a dialogue in Accra, he emphasized that such cooperation is key to ensuring credible elections and preventing violence.



Major General Richard Addo-Gyane of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre also called for security agencies to remain neutral, while Dr. Abena Animwaa Yeboah-Banin from the University of Ghana stressed the media’s role in combating misinformation.