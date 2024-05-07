Student remanded in custody for issuing dud cheque worth GHC50,000

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In an Accra Circuit Court, a 30-year-old student named Henry Ulsen Alibah faced charges for issuing a dud cheque with a face value of GHC50,000.00 to the Customer Service Manager of GOIL.



Alibah, who pleaded guilty, awaited his sentencing, which was deferred until May 9, 2024. The presiding judge, Mr. Isaac Oheneba Kuffour, offered Alibah the chance to effect payment in lieu of restitution.



However, despite his guilty plea, Alibah found himself remanded into Police custody until the date of his sentencing. The courtroom atmosphere was tense as Alibah listened to the proceedings, knowing the gravity of his actions.



Police Chief Inspector Daniel Ofori-Appiah provided details of the case to the Court. According to him, the complainant, Mr. Michelle Frimpong Darbah, served as the Customer Service Manager at GOIL PLC's head office in Accra. Alibah, on the other hand, was a student at the time.



The sequence of events leading to the charges began on December 6, 2023, when Alibah visited the GOIL head office in Accra and registered for a GO-CARD, intending to credit it with GHC50,000.00. Then, on February 8, 2024, Alibah issued a cheque from Zenith Bank Ghana Limited, expecting to withdraw the specified amount on February 13, 2024.



However, when Darbah attempted to cash the cheque on February 13, 2024, it was dishonoured by the bank due to insufficient funds in Alibah's account. Upon receiving this news, Darbah promptly reported the incident to the Police, leading to Alibah's arrest.



The courtroom was abuzz with murmurs as the details of the case unfolded. Alibah, with a troubled expression on his face, realized the severity of his actions and the consequences he now faced.



As the court adjourned for the day, Alibah was escorted back to his holding cell, his fate hanging in the balance until the sentencing date on May 9, 2024.