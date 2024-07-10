You are here: HomeNews2024 07 10Article 1958864

Source: Asaase News

Student visa applications to double this year, says US ambassador

Virginia Evelyn Palmer Virginia Evelyn Palmer

U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Evelyn Palmer, has announced plans to double student visa applications this year, aiming to set a new record.

Speaking at the U.S. Embassy's 248th Independence Day celebration in Accra, she praised Ghanaian students' potential to enhance American universities and contribute to Ghana's future.

The event, attended by dignitaries and traditional leaders, featured American cuisine.

Palmer also emphasized the importance of upholding democratic values in the upcoming U.S. and Ghana elections, urging peaceful and inclusive polls to ensure strong democratic institutions in both countries.

