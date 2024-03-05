Students at Kibi School for the Deaf create smart periodic table to facilitate learning for physically challenged

General News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: 3news

In the heart of Kibi, a small town nestled in Ghana’s Eastern Region, a remarkable tale of innovation and inclusivity is unfolding.



Mawuli Nutsugah and Thomas Djabatey, students at the Kibi School for the Deaf, are leading a movement to revolutionize education for differently abled individuals across Ghana and beyond.



Their journey is intertwined with the Yamoransa Labs project, an initiative aimed at enhancing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education in Ghana. At the Annual Impact Roundtable Discussion and Robotics Competition, Nutsugah and Djabatey showcased their latest creation: a smart periodic table of elements designed to facilitate learning for physically challenged students.



The significance of their innovation extends beyond the borders of Kibi. It underscores the importance of STEM education for all, including those with disabilities. STEM education provides a pathway to inclusivity, empowering individuals to harness their potential and contribute meaningfully to society.



For Nutsugah and Djabatey, the Yamoransa Model Labs program has been a beacon of hope. Through this initiative, they have gained access to cutting-edge technology and resources, paving the way for a brighter future.



Nutsugah emphasizes the transformative impact of the program, stating, “Today, we have the opportunity to learn information technology, science, and robotics at no cost to us. This makes me feel that my future is secured, and I can contribute to the betterment of society.”



The Yamoransa Model Labs Initiative, launched in 2018, aims to democratize STEM education by establishing modern science, ICT (Information and Communication Technology), and engineering labs in communities across Ghana. To date, the initiative has established 14 labs, benefiting over 35,000 students nationwide.



Kafui Prebbie, CEO of implementers and Techaide, reflects on the initiative’s impact, expressing pride in the progress made thus far.



“When we started this project, I don’t think we fully grasped the magnitude of the impact we would have. So many children and teachers have benefited, and that makes me incredibly proud. We have built labs in almost every region in Ghana and are gradually expanding our reach to other countries in Africa.”



With support from the Helping Africa Foundation, the initiative is poised to extend its reach, building more labs and transforming education across the continent.



The story of Yamoransa Labs-Kibi serves as a testament to the transformative power of education and the boundless potential of every individual, regardless of ability.



As Ghana and Africa embrace the principles of inclusivity and innovation, the legacy of Nutsugah, Djabatey, and countless others like them will continue to inspire generations to come.