Students gift Ghanaian custodian in U.S. his dream Jeep after $20K fundraiser

Diasporia News of Friday, 13 September 2024

Source: nypost.com

Students at James Madison High School in Virginia surprised their beloved custodian, Francis Apraku, with his dream car, a Jeep Wrangler, after raising $20,000.



Apraku, who moved to the U.S. from Ghana and shared his wish for the car, was overcome with emotion when the students presented it to him.



The group had been fundraising for a year to make it happen.



Apraku expressed his deep gratitude, calling it a day he would never forget.



The students described Apraku as a kind friend who often prayed for them.