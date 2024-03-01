Study finds cannabis use linked to increased risk of heart attacks and strokes

General News of Friday, 1 March 2024

According to recent research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the use of cannabis, regardless of consumption method – whether smoked, eaten, or vaped – may heighten the risk of heart attacks and strokes.



Dr. Abra Jeffers, the lead author of the study and a data analyst at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, underscored the increasing prevalence of cannabis use and the insufficient awareness surrounding its potential cardiovascular risks.



She stated, "Despite common use, little is known about the risks of cannabis use and, in particular, the cardiovascular disease risks."



The study delved into survey data from over 400,000 U.S. adults spanning from 2016 to 2020, examining the correlation between cannabis use and self-reported cardiovascular outcomes.



The findings revealed a connection between any marijuana use and an increased likelihood of heart attacks and strokes, with the highest odds observed among daily users.



Dr. Robert L. Page II, a professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, emphasized the significance of healthcare practitioners addressing cannabis use during patient consultations.



"As cannabis use continues to grow in legality and access across the U.S., practitioners and clinicians need to remember to assess cannabis use at each patient encounter," he commented.