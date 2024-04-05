Study reveals majority of adolescent pregnancies in Tema linked to men aged 20-39

Health News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate has revealed startling statistics, revealing that approximately 86 percent of adolescent pregnancies in Tema are attributed to men aged between 20 and 39 years.



Doris Ocansey, the Adolescent Health Advocate for the Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate, shared these findings during an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA).



According to Ms. Ocansey, the data was obtained through research focusing on the demographics of men responsible for impregnating adolescent girls in Tema, particularly Tema Manhean.



She emphasized the need to address the role of adult males in adolescent pregnancies, highlighting the disparity in age that often impedes the ability of adolescent girls to advocate for contraceptive use.



Furthermore, the data highlighted that a significant portion of the pregnant adolescents were junior high school graduates, underscoring the vulnerability of young girls to early pregnancy.



Ms. Ocansey urged adult males to refrain from engaging with adolescent girls romantically, emphasizing the detrimental impact of early pregnancies on the educational and professional pursuits of young girls.



In the period spanning January to December 2023, a total of 686 pregnant adolescents aged between 10 and 19 years were enrolled in the safety net programme in the municipality, aimed at providing support and guidance throughout their pregnancy journey.