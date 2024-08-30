Sue Dumelo over reckless comments – Majority women caucus to Lydia Alhassan

Politics of Friday, 30 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Majority Women Caucus in Parliament has condemned actor and politician John Dumelo's allegations against Lydia Alhassan, accusing her of having a role in the death of her husband to pave the way for her to become an MP.



They described his comments as reckless and unnecessary and expressed support for Lydia Alhassan's decision to seek legal redress.



The caucus emphasized that such baseless and malicious allegations against women for political gains should be met with legal action as a warning.