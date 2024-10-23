Suhum MP denies rescinding decision to contest as Independent Candidate

Politics of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Source: 3news

The spokesperson for Suhum MP Kwadwo Asante, Samuel Baah Gosh, has denied reports that Asante has withdrawn from the 2024 elections as an independent candidate.



In an interview, Baah Gosh stated that these claims are false, emphasizing that Asante is committed to his development promises for Suhum and has no plans to step down.



While acknowledging that the NPP may have contacted Asante, Baah Gosh insisted that he will continue to run for the parliamentary seat.



Asante is one of four MPs whose seats were declared vacant but will remain in the race pending a Supreme Court ruling.