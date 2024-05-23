You are here: HomeNews2024 05 23Article 1941317

Source: Daily Guide

Suhum NDC Parliamentary Candidate missing; party members angry

The absence of Prince Kwadwo Addo Tabiri, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Suhum, is causing unrest among party members.

Since his election last year, Tabiri has been inactive, raising concerns about his commitment.

Believed to be abroad mobilizing campaign funds, his absence has hindered party organization and unity, giving his former rival, Kofi Otuo, a popularity boost.

Party members have appealed to NDC leaders for intervention, fearing electoral loss to the NPP.

However, Suhum NDC Communications Officer Dove Maxwell refuted claims of Tabiri's disappearance, stating he remains engaged with the constituency and is working on bringing foreign investments.

