Suhuyini accuses Akufo-Addo of bias in Special Prosecutor's removal petition

General News of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Alhassan Suhuyini, the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of having a vested interest in the removal of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng.



This accusation follows the forwarding of a petition from former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, which seeks Agyebeng's removal, to Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo by President Akufo-Addo. The petition alleges procurement breaches in vehicle purchases for the Office of the Special Prosecutor and accuses Agyebeng of misconduct involving judges and the administration of justice.



Speaking to journalists, Suhuyini criticized the President's selective response to petitions, calling it shameful.



“I think clearly it’s going to serve the interest of the president as usual just like in the case of Madam Charlotte Osei. That is why with alacrity, and speed, the president has transmitted this automatically as he said to the Chief Justice, even though there are other petitions involving his favourites that are on his table but he has never even responded to them,” Suhuyini stated.



He suggested that the swift action on this petition indicates it serves the President's interests, possibly because Agyebeng has targeted some of the President's allies.



“In the case of Madam Cecilia Dapaah, even before investigations went into the matter, we saw the love letter that he wrote expressing his confidence in Cecilia Dapaah. For the Special Prosecutor to dare disagree with his thinking about Cecilia Dapaah, you shouldn’t be surprised that a petition against the person who had disagreed with him in that manner is treated the way that he is being treated,” Suhuyini added.