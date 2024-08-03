Suhuyini donates motorbikes, other items to support health outreaches, agriculture in Tamale North

Regional News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini, has donated motorbikes and other essential items to enhance health outreach and agricultural productivity in his constituency.



The donation, made on August 2, includes motorbikes for health workers and extension officers to improve mobility and service delivery in remote areas.



Additionally, Suhuyini provided agricultural tools, medical supplies, and educational materials.



He highlighted the importance of these resources in overcoming local challenges, aiming to improve health outcomes and boost agricultural productivity.



The community has expressed gratitude for Suhuyini's support and initiative.