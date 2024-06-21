You are here: HomeNews2024 06 21Article 1952624

Source: The Chronicle

Suit against IGP, AG Chief Inspector gets bloody nose in Court

George Akufo-Dampare, Inspector General of Police George Akufo-Dampare, Inspector General of Police

A Kumasi High Court has dismissed a suit filed by Chief Inspector Samuel Krah against the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Attorney General.

Filed on July 5, 2023, Krah sought promotion and other reliefs, but on June 14, 2024, Justice K.A. Gyimah ruled against him.

The court found that Krah failed to follow police promotion protocols and could not compel the police to promote him based on self-upgraded qualifications.

However, the court ordered the IGP to pay Krah outstanding salary arrears. Each party will bear their own legal costs.

