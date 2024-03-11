Sunyani East: Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh wins NPP parliamentary primary

Politics of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Sunyani East and Board Chairman of the Bui Power Authority, has emerged victorious in the parliamentary primary ahead of the 2024 elections.



This win marks his fifth time representing the constituents in Parliament, provided he secures victory in the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections.



The Sunyani East constituency faced challenges participating in the NPP's parliamentary primaries on January 27, leading to a rescheduling of the primary to March 9.



In a closely contested election supervised by the Electoral Commission, Ameyaw-Cheremeh secured 460 out of the 799 valid votes cast, defeating his sole competitor, Ambassador George Kumi, a former envoy.