Sunyani: Police arrest suspect in connection with Odumase-Badu road robbery

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Police Service has apprehended a suspect linked to a tragic robbery incident on the Odumase-Badu road near Sunyani in the Bono Region.



The robbery, occurring around 7 pm on April 16, 2024, led to the death of a University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) student, Abdul Aziz Issah, with six other students sustaining injuries.



Fortunately, the injured students have received medical attention and have been discharged.



According to a police statement dated Wednesday, April 17, 2024, the suspect and his accomplices, who are currently on the run, assaulted and robbed students and lecturers returning from a field trip.



The police statement confirmed that their highway patrol teams intervened, leading to the arrest of one individual.



A manhunt is underway to apprehend the remaining suspects and bring them to justice.



"The suspect, and his accomplices currently on the run, attacked and robbed students and lecturers of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) while returning from a field trip. A student, identified as Abdul Aziz Issah, sadly lost his life during the attack. Six other students who sustained minor injuries have been treated and discharged," the police statement read.



The authorities have also heightened security measures in the area to prevent similar incidents and ensure the safety of residents and travelers.



The tragic incident has raised concerns about the safety of students and the broader community.



The police have called for cooperation from the public to help bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent future occurrences.