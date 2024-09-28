You are here: HomeNews2024 09 28Article 1986776

Source: GNA

Sunyani Teaching Hospital mortuary locked, facility draped in red wax cloth

The Sunyani Regional Hospital mortuary is currently participating in a nationwide strike led by the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG).

The facility is adorned with red bands on plastic containers and dustbins, indicating the workers' involvement in the strike, which commenced on September 26.

This action has resulted in the mortuary being locked, and although one attendant was present, they declined to comment.

MOWAG is demanding improved working conditions and better personal protective equipment (PPE) for mortuary staff, highlighting ongoing concerns about their safety and well-being.

