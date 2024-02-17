You are here: HomeNews2024 02 17Article 1917248

General News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sunyani Technical University launches probe into alleged sex-for-grades scandal

The Sunyani Technical University has initiated a committee to investigate allegations of a sex-for-grades scandal involving certain lecturers of the institution.

The former SRC President of the university, Mr. Owusu Agyekum, brought the issue to light through media publications.

In a statement released on February 14, 2024, the university's management emphasised a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of sexual misconduct and assured stakeholders that violators would not be tolerated.

The established committee is tasked with conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations and finding an appropriate resolution.

See the full statement below:

