Sunyani West NPP Chairman urges before and post-primaries unity among Party members

Politics of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: GNA

Alhaji Abubarkar Sadique, the Sunyani West Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has emphasised the importance of unity among aspirants and their supporters leading to the Party’s upcoming primaries on Saturday, January 27 this year.



He said a united front was crucial for the Party to gather the necessary support to face their opponents in the Election 2024 to win both the presidential and parliamentary seat convincingly.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality of Bono Region, Alhaji Sadique stated that it was essential for all members and supporters



to exhibit dedication and work harder for the Party’s success before, during and after the primaries.



He reminded aspirants and their followers “the primaries are an internal election” and therefore cautioned against engaging in dirty campaigns of speaking ill and spreading lies about fellow aspirants to gain political advantage.



Alhaji Sadique said such trend and mode of campaigning would not bode well for the Party, explaining that any insults hurled at each other during the primaries would impede reconciliation afterwards, but opponents would exploit those divisions against the elected candidate.



He, therefore, called for a clean campaign among aspirants, emphasising that the approach must rather foster a stronger bond and unity within the Party after the primaries.



In the forthcoming primaries, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the current Member of Parliament for Sunyani West, would be challenged by two new entrants, Lawyer Amma Frimpomaa and Mubarik Abdullah Ciessey.



It is anticipated that more than 1,200 delegates would participate in the voting process.