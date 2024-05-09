Sunyani airport rehabilitation lauded by Dormahene

Regional News of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, has conveyed gratitude to Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the government’s developmental initiatives in the Bono region.



During Dr. Bawumia’s visit to the Bono House of Chiefs as part of his ongoing nationwide tour, Dormaahene, also the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, expressed appreciation for projects like the rehabilitation of the Sunyani Airport.



Dormaahene highlighted the significance of the airport's restoration, citing its seven-year non-functionality before intervention by the NPP government, and expressed gratitude for the improved accessibility it has provided, enabling easier travel from Sunyani to Accra.