Sunyani begins final funeral rites for Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawire II

Regional News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Residents in Sunyani, Bono Region, alongside the royal family of Boahene Korkor, have commenced a six-day period of mourning and observance for the final funeral rites of the late Paramount Chief of the traditional area, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawire II.



As a result, businesses, commercial activities, private enterprises, government functions, and school operations have been put on hold until the conclusion of the final funeral rites, scheduled to commence from April 1st, 2024.



The body of Nana Asor Nkrawire II, who reigned from 1981 to 2021, is now lying in state for public viewing by members of the community, chiefs, business leaders, government officials, the clergy, former and current Presidents, and well-wishers from both near and far.



As part of the funeral observances, the Queenmother of the Sunyani Traditional Council, Nana Akosua Duaa Asor Sika Brayie II, and the acting President of the Sunyani Traditional Council, Nana Kwaku Sarbeng, as well as the widows and children of the deceased, are in attendance to receive condolences, sympathies, and well-wishes from loved ones.



The streets of Sunyani Municipality have been draped in black and red cloth, creating a solemn atmosphere in honor of the late chief.