Source: Daily Guide

Sunyani market women sue Assembly over World Bank Project

The women have sued at Sunyani High Court

Market women at Sunyani's Nana Bosoma Market are resisting eviction by the Sunyani Municipal Assembly and Sunyani Traditional Council, who plan to redevelop the area with World Bank funding.

The women have sued at Sunyani High Court, demanding a temporary relocation, compensation for moving their containers, and priority access to new market stores.

Represented by the Nana Bosoma Market Container Traders Association, they argue they've paid substantial fees for their current shops and improvements.

The case, adjourned to July 16, 2024, follows unsuccessful mediation attempts and the Traditional Council's warning of forced eviction without compensation.

