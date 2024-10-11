You are here: HomeNews2024 10 11Article 1992521

Support NDC for First Female Vice President of Ghana to break the glass ceiling for women – Dr. Kevor

Dr. Mark Oliver Kevor, Eastern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged women across Ghana to support the party in the upcoming December 7 elections, emphasizing the historic chance to elect the country’s first female Vice President, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

He highlighted her trailblazing role as Ghana’s first female Vice Chancellor of a public university and called on women to back her and presidential candidate John Mahama.

During a campaign tour, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang outlined policies aimed at empowering women, including free tertiary education, apprenticeship training, and a National Women’s Development Bank.

