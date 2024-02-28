Supreme Court dismisses Anas' defamation suit against Kenedy Agyapong

General News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, seeking to nullify a High Court decision that dismissed his defamation suit against Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene-Agyapong, Graphic Online reports.



In a 3-2 majority decision, the five-member panel, presided over by Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, rejected the certiorari application, which sought an order to quash the High Court's decision.



The majority consisted of Chief Justice Sackey Torkornoo, Justices Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, and Samuel Asiedu, while Justices Issifu Omoro Tanko Amadu and Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi dissented.



According to Graphic Online, the Supreme Court did not provide the full reasoning for its decision during the announcement, mentioning that it would be available at the registry by March 4, 2024.