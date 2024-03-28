Supreme Court has to dismiss Richard Sky's case too – Sam George

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Sam Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, has raised concerns about the Supreme Court's handling of legal cases, particularly its sequencing of priorities.



George expressed surprise at the Supreme Court's decision to address the case involving South Dayi MP Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor ahead of that of private legal practitioner Richard Dela Sky.



Sky had filed an application challenging the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, on March 5, seeking a declaration that it is null, void, and of no effect.



George argues that the court's order of proceedings would have been fairer had it first heard the case concerning the anti-gay bill before addressing the matter involving the South Dayi MP.



Expressing his views, Same George stated, "What is surprising to me is that the Chief Justice has not called the Richard Sky case, which is almost four weeks old, before the court to hear that, but has called the case that was less than a week old. Because it is the same principle."



"The principle the Supreme Court has espoused here, if you apply that to the Richard Sky case, that case also has to be thrown out because it is equally very frivolous because the Supreme Court has no power to stay the hands of the president," he added



Sam George further emphasised the importance of fairness and impartiality in the judiciary's decisions, suggesting that addressing cases based on common sense and legal principles is crucial for upholding justice.