Supreme Court’s verdict on Bagbin’s ruling null and void – Former Director of Ghana School of Law

General News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: onuaonline.com

Kwaku Ansa-Asare, a former Director of the Ghana School of Law, has criticized the Supreme Court's ruling that stayed Speaker Bagbin's decision to declare four parliamentary seats vacant, citing procedural lapses.



He argued that the Speaker and Attorney-General were not properly served in the ex parte suit, making the ruling null and void.



Ansa-Asare stated that the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction was not properly invoked, and the proper legal channels, such as serving the Clerk of Parliament, were not followed.



He also noted that the Attorney-General had not been served within the required timeframe, undermining the court's ruling.