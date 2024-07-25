You are here: HomeNews2024 07 25Article 1963490

Supreme Court upholds law criminalizing unnatural sexual intercourse

The Supreme Court of Ghana has upheld the constitutionality of a law that criminalizes unnatural sexual intercourse, including anal sex between consenting adults, whether heterosexual or homosexual.

In a unanimous decision on July 24, 2024, a seven-member panel dismissed a challenge to Section 104 (1) (b) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

