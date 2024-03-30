Survey: NDC leads in 2024 presidential election preference

Politics of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A recent opinion poll conducted by the Data Insight Group of JOB Group Limited and Chartered Media Consult suggests a preference for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election, based on responses from 294 participants nationwide.



According to the survey conducted between Friday, March 1, and Friday, March 15, the NDC is projected to lead the presidential race with approximately 50 percent of the total votes if the elections were held during the survey period.



The respondents, representing various political affiliations including independent candidates, indicated that neither the NDC nor the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would secure a significant majority in Parliament. Instead, independent candidates and combined parties are expected to clinch some seats.



The survey forecasts that the NDC is likely to retain around 50.5 percent of the parliamentary seats, while the NPP may experience a slight decline to about 35.8 percent. Other political parties are anticipated to secure approximately 13 percent of the seats.



Moreover, the poll suggests a potential challenge of low voter turnout, with more than one out of 10 voters considering abstaining from voting, particularly among female voters.



The survey also highlights a relatively low approval rating for the government among respondents, largely attributed to high unemployment rates affecting young voters.



In response to the survey findings, Mr. Osei Boakye, Managing Consultant of Chartered Media Consult, identified key voter concerns such as education, law enforcement, and electricity. He noted that despite issues such as water pollution, agriculture, and healthcare, these three areas remained of lesser significance and priority for most voters.