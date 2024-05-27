Suspect arrested in connection with missing Ghanaian lady and her friend In Nigeria

Diasporia News of Monday, 27 May 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Andrew Amechi Otchipo, a British Nigerian with ties to Nigeria, is a suspect in the disappearance of Ghanaian women Afiba Abigail Tandoh and Celine Chidinma Ndidum.



CCTV footage from their meeting at a hotel implicates Otchipo, who was arrested by Interpol in Nigeria.



Despite this, extracting information about the women's whereabouts from him has proven challenging.



The Ghanaian government has directed its consulate in Nigeria to intensify efforts to find the missing individuals, as pressure mounts on Nigerian authorities to expedite the search.



The sudden disappearance, following a canceled wedding, has raised alarm in both countries, with family and officials working tirelessly to uncover the truth.