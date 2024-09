General News of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: Tigpost

He was arrested on Saturday by the Ghana Police Service after public and airport security alerts.

Newwel Gavu, accused of vandalizing a monument and signposts at Accra's Kotoka International Airport Roundabout, will face prosecution on Monday, September 2.



The police praised the swift response and assured that legal procedures will be followed.