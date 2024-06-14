Suspected Food poisoning hits Ajumako Afranse Technical Institute

General News of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: GNA

An suspected foodborne illness at Ajumako Afranse Technical Institute has affected 25 students, who were hospitalized with symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea after eating "waakye" from a vendor on school premises.



The school has banned all food vendors until further notice. Initial investigations suggest the "waakye" vendor as the source, but laboratory tests are pending.



Authorities have taken measures to address the situation, including fumigation to prevent mosquito breeding.



Most students have been discharged and are expected to return to school soon.