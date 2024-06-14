You are here: HomeNews2024 06 14Article 1950494

General News of Friday, 14 June 2024

    

Source: GNA

Suspected Food poisoning hits Ajumako Afranse Technical Institute

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

A significant number of them have been discharged A significant number of them have been discharged

An suspected foodborne illness at Ajumako Afranse Technical Institute has affected 25 students, who were hospitalized with symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea after eating "waakye" from a vendor on school premises.

The school has banned all food vendors until further notice. Initial investigations suggest the "waakye" vendor as the source, but laboratory tests are pending.

Authorities have taken measures to address the situation, including fumigation to prevent mosquito breeding.

Most students have been discharged and are expected to return to school soon.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment