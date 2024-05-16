Suspected thief beaten to pulp and given a 'sakora' haircut at Bibiani Old Town

General News of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Source: www.rainbowradioonline.com

A suspected thief has been assaulted for allegedly stealing at Sakora, a community in Old Bibiani in the Western North region.



The young man, whose name was given as Prince, aka Baron De Young Don, allegedly stole a flat-screen TV, a stand fan, an iPhone, money, and other gadgets.



His attackers accused him of being a notorious thief who allegedly went around stealing from people.



Narrating the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, Kofi Gyabaah said the Baron De Young Don, who had a lick of hair, got shaved after being beaten.



He said the residents complained that his modus operandi is to monitor his victims and attack and steal from them.



He was apprehended after a friend of his who also had his items stolen monitored his movement and discovered that he had stashed in his room the stolen items.



The said friend later informed others in the area, who went to apprehended Baron De Young Don.



He was allegedly beaten and had hot water splashed on him by his attackers.



While beating him, the attackers asked him where he had kept the other stolen items.



He confessed to selling some of them and giving others to people to keep them for him.



The reporter added that Prince made an attempt to defend himself, but he was overpowered.



His relatives had to go and beg the Assemblyman of the area, Daniel Kaakyire Addae, to intervene so Prince would be sent to the police.