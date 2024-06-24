You are here: HomeNews2024 06 24Article 1953821

Daily Guide

Suspected thief burnt to death

An alleged thief has been killed by a mob in Wassa Gromisa, Amenfi East District, Western Region while attempting to steal a motorbike.

The incident occurred around 2 am on Sunday, with the mob setting the suspect ablaze, burning him beyond recognition.

Two other alleged accomplices managed to escape.

The community had formed a watchdog committee due to recent cases of grave exhumations and vowed to deal harshly with criminals.

The deceased was caught breaking a chain at a motorcycle repair shop, leading to his apprehension and subsequent death. Residents suspected he was part of a syndicate behind local robberies.

