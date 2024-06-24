Suspected thief burnt to death

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: Daily Guide

An alleged thief has been killed by a mob in Wassa Gromisa, Amenfi East District, Western Region while attempting to steal a motorbike.



The incident occurred around 2 am on Sunday, with the mob setting the suspect ablaze, burning him beyond recognition.



Two other alleged accomplices managed to escape.



The community had formed a watchdog committee due to recent cases of grave exhumations and vowed to deal harshly with criminals.



The deceased was caught breaking a chain at a motorcycle repair shop, leading to his apprehension and subsequent death. Residents suspected he was part of a syndicate behind local robberies.