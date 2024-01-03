Sweden Asantefuohemaa Nana Afia Achiaa Deiwaa I awarded Honary Doctorate Degree

Diasporia News of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Source: Ofori Frimpong, Contributor

An Honorary Degree of Doctorate in Executive Leadership has been conferred on the Asantefuohemaa of Sweden, Nana Afia Achiaa Deiwaa I, in recognition of her loyalty, remarkable accomplishments, exemplary leadership, love for humanity and outstanding devotion to the society.



On December 23, 2023, the International Kingdom University (Florida U.S.A) administered the conferment.



The conferment, according to the university, is to recognise and celebrate Nana Afia Achiaa Deiwaa I for her "excellence in leadership over the years, faithfulness, great achievement, and dedication, together with all the honors and responsibilities pertaining thereto."



Nana Afia Achia Deiwaa I articulated her appreciation to International Kingdom University for the award bestowed upon her during her acceptance speech.



She went on to say that she hopes others, especially women, will be motivated to aim high by this accolade and her modest contribution to the university.



She continued, saying, "With humility and gratitude, I thank Professor Yvonne B. Bentley, Ph.D: founding mother of IKU and Members of the University Council for the honorary doctorate degree awarded her.



Your appreciation for what I have done is evidence of our common desire to improve the world and urges all to offer assistance wherever possible with no expectations.



