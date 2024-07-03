You are here: HomeNews2024 07 03Article 1956749

Source: TIG Post

TESCON members allegedly attack Kwapong Hall JCR Executives

The Junior Common Room (JCR) executives of Kwapong Hall at the University of Ghana have reported an alleged attack by members of TESCON, the student wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The incident, reportedly involving the NPP Vice Chairperson and the TESCON President, saw TESCON members forcibly entering the JCR office, assaulting executives, and causing significant property damage.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, captures heated exchanges and near-physical confrontations.

The footage has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for a thorough investigation to hold those responsible accountable.

Read ful article
