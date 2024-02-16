TEWU-GH suspends strike

General News of Friday, 16 February 2024

The TEWU-GH, which is the Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana, has put an end to its two-week-long strike.



The reason for the strike was the government's failure to pay vehicle maintenance allowances to eligible members.



Despite meeting with the government on February 9, TEWU-GH urged its members to continue the industrial strike, which started on February 1.



However, the union has now disclosed in a statement that it decided to suspend the strike following a meeting with the National Labour Commission (NLC) and representatives of the government on February 14, 2024.



After an emergency meeting conducted by the union's national executive council on February 15, it was determined that the NLC's directive for the suspension of the strike should be obeyed in order to allow further engagements with the government.





The Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU-GH) of the public universities in Ghana declared an indefinite strike on February 1st 2024, leadership subsequently directed all members to continue the strike action on 12th February 2024, to press home our demands.



The leadership of TEWU-GH was invited by the National Labour Commission (NLC) on 14th February 2024, in attendance from Government representatives was the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).



After a series of discussions with the National Labour Commission and the government, NLC directed the union to suspend the strike action and engage the Government to resolve the issue of the vehicle maintenance allowance to our members.



As we are all aware, the government denied some of our members the vehicle maintenance allowance payment which compelled the union to embark on an indefinite strike action.



The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU-GH) had an emergency meeting today 15th February 2024, in Accra and a resolution was passed, that ongoing strike should be suspended and engage with the Government as directed.

In view of the above, we wish to announce that the ongoing strike action is suspended with immediate effect.



All local executives are requested to disseminate this information/directives to their rank and file for compliance.



Leadership wish to thank all members for their tireless support during this industrial action, for your support we shall be treated with dignity to improve our working conditions in the public university campuses.



