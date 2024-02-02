TEWUG and striking unions set for crucial talks with government on improved conditions

General News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Teachers and Educational Workers Union of Ghana (TEWUG) and other unions currently on strike are scheduled to engage in a vital meeting with the government to address concerns related to their improved conditions of service.



During the meeting, the union plans to discuss various issues, including the Tier-2 pensions and lump sum payments owed to their retirees. The outcome of these deliberations is anticipated to influence the decision to either continue the strike or call it off.



In an interview with JoyNews, Chairman of the Legon branch of TEWU, Benjamin Nkumsah, stated that the meeting's results would play a crucial role in determining the union's next steps.



“Before we embark on any strike, we go through processes. So by the time we get to the strike issue, then you are asking us to call off the strike, you must come back to the same processes that we used to embark on the strike before we can call off the strike,” Nkumsah explained.



He added: “If anything better comes out of that meeting, maybe we will get something good out of it, whether to call it off.”