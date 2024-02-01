TEWUG strike leaves KNUST students stranded on campus

General News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are stranded on campus due to a nationwide strike by the Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWUG).



According to a report by JoyNews, students on the KNUST campus are being denied access to facilities like the library and lecture halls.



The union declared an indefinite strike over the government's alleged failure to pay extra-duty and car maintenance allowances, as well as Tier-2 pension funds.



Speaking after the strike commenced, TEWUG's National President, Sulemana Abdul-Rahman, stated that taskforces will be deployed to ensure the compliance of over 10,000 members across public universities. He emphasized the importance of every union member complying with the strike to press their demands.



Meanwhile, Charles Arthur, President of TEWUG KNUST, expressed satisfaction with the compliance but warned that if the government persists, university managements, including KNUST's, may have no choice but to shut down campuses.



“We are on strike, and if we’re on strike we don’t come to work. It will affect them [the students] because they will not have access to come to the library and the library is an essential area. You cannot come to the university without library so even I we decide to close the library alone it will affect the quality, because where are they going to do their assignment, presentation,” he said.



“So practically it’ll affect them. So we’re saying that the government will have to listen to whatever that we are saying so that it will not go further. Because if it goes further, we don’t close the universities, the management that runs the universities they have the power to close it.



“But we can state on authority that we’ll reach that point that we will reach that point that university management will have no choice but to close the universities,” he added.