TT Brothers Ltd supports SOS Village with essential items

General News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

T.T Brothers Limited, a distributor of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, has donated various items to the SOS Village in Tema.



The donation, which included fruit juice, bottled water, cooking oil, and rice, is part of the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility.



In a Graphic Online report, Juliana Aba Bilson, the Secretary of T.T Brothers Ltd, highlighted the company's plans to extend its support to other needy institutions across the country. She also mentioned that the company would introduce new products aimed at benefiting the health of their customers.



Suzie Dzre, a representative of the Tema SOS Village, expressed gratitude for the donation on behalf of the children. She emphasized the importance of continued support from organizations like T.T Brothers Ltd, as it helps the orphanage meet its financial obligations and support the 132 children currently under its care.



The company has been supporting the SOS Village in Tema twice a year for the past 22 years. The donation reflects T.T Brothers Ltd's ongoing commitment to giving back to the community and supporting those in need.