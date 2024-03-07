TUC Ghana leads campaign to end workplace harassment and violence

General News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

The Trades Union Congress of Ghana (TUC) is intensifying its efforts to push for the ratification of the International Labour Organization’s conventions aimed at eliminating workplace violence and harassment.



Introduced in 2019, the ILO 190 recognizes the right of workers and job seekers to a workplace free from harassment and violence. However, despite global recognition, including Ghana, many governments are yet to take measures to ratify the convention.



Augustine Adongo, TUC Secretary in Ashanti, expressed concern over the prevalence of workplace harassment across various sectors, particularly highlighting the informal sector as a major contributor to the issue.



To raise awareness about workplace violence and harassment, the TUC organized a march through Kumasi's Central Business District and other strategic routes.



The ILO Convention 190, which addresses gender-based violence and harassment, has been ratified by thirty-six countries globally, but Ghana is yet to enforce it.



Adongo emphasized the need for Ghana to take the issue seriously and called for parliamentary ratification to facilitate implementation.



The TUC delegation presented their petition to the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, with Simon Osei Mensah pledging to forward the message to relevant authorities and initiate processes for ratification.



A global campaign has been launched to garner support for the convention, inviting constituents, stakeholders, and civil society actors to participate in the cause.