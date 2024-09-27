TUC Sec-Gen denies bribery allegations

General News of Friday, 27 September 2024

Source: Daily Guide

The Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Joshua Ansah, has denied accusations by NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, that he demanded GH¢5 million to halt labour demonstrations.



Ansah also refuted claims of receiving GH¢500,000 for transportation fees for delegates.



Describing the allegations as false and defamatory, he revealed plans to take legal action against Baffoe to protect his reputation.



Ansah reaffirmed the TUC’s commitment to national interests, urging members to stay united and dismiss the baseless claims intended to create division within the union.