TUC condemns Prof Stephen Adei's comments on the productivity of Ghanaian workers

General News of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has criticized renowned economist, Prof Stephen Adei, for his assertion that Togolese workers outperform their Ghanaian counterparts, labeling his remarks as a manifestation of deep-seated disdain for Ghanaian laborers.



Dr Kwabena Nyarko Otoo, Director of Labour, Research, and Policy Institute at TUC, criticized Prof Adei's comments, suggesting that his reputation is built on past endeavors at GIMPA, where he did not work with Togolese workers.



In an interview on Citi TV, Dr Otoo challenged Prof Adei's claims, questioning whether the economist himself would prefer Togolese medical care over services offered in Ghana.



Prof Adei's recent statement, based on his research, purported that Togolese workers exhibit superior productivity compared to Ghanaians, a notion disputed by Dr Otoo, who raised doubts about the basis of such assertions.



Dr Otoo emphasized the need for constructive engagement rather than condemnation from academics like Prof Adei, highlighting ongoing efforts to address work attitude challenges in Ghana.